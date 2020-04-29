|
|
Linda D. Rheel
Linda D. Rheel, 74, of Newtown, formerly of Ridgefield, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Danbury Hospital.
Linda was born in Cresco, Iowa, February 13, 1946, the daughter of the late Raymond and Alice (Erickson) Tollefson.
She attended schools in Mable, MN where she resided as a child and graduated from St. Mary's in Rochester, MN in 1965 with her LPN. Her greatest accomplishment was when she achieved her RN degree in 1995 from Norwalk Community College.
Linda resided in Ridgefield from 1977 to 2019 coming from Des Moines, Iowa. She has been a resident of Newtown for the past 5 months.
Linda was a nurse in the medical practice of the late Dr. Arvid Sieber and Dr. Jeffrey Metzger for many years. She was loved by her patients and colleagues alike. She went on to work at Wilton Meadows Nursing Home, as well as Filosa Nursing Home. Her quick wit and humor was always a joy that she brought to her patients. Her whole life she was a caretaker, she loved unconditionally and always saw the brighter side of life. She displayed a level of strength unmatched by any other.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Rheel of Danbury and her son Eric Rheel, also of Danbury, as well as many close friends who were like family.
Linda is survived by 2 sisters, Pamela Roth (Arizona) and Suzi Johnson (Minnesota).
In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by a daughter, Stacey Leigh Rheel, whom she has now been lovingly rejoined with.
The family would like to thank all of the caretakers that have assisted Linda in the past few years as she battled Parkinson's Disease, to enable her to do so with grace and dignity.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels, Ridgefield, CT, or RVNA Health.
A virtual Celebration of the Life and Resurrection will be broadcast from the Chapel at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, Ridgefield on Friday, May 1st at 10 a.m. You may join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device: Please click this URL to join, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87193360722. When appropriate at a later date, an in-person Celebration of Linda Rheel's life will be announced by the family.
Published in News Times on Apr. 30, 2020