The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindo Francoletti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindo Francoletti


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindo Francoletti Obituary
Lindo M. Francoletti
Lindo Michael Francoletti, age 93, a longtime resident of both Bridgeport and Redding, died on October 30, 2019. He was the husband of the late Angeline Belardinelli Francoletti.
Born in Stamford, CT on September 26, 1926, he was the son of the late Barnabino and Quinta (Bonvini) Francoletti. Lindo graduated from Bullard Havens Technical School in 1944 and enlisted in the United States Navy on August 24, 1944. He was assigned to Sampson, NY, and then served out of Corpus Christi, TX. He was honorably discharged July 14, 1946. He became a plumber upon his discharge and worked for Ray Flanagan, Inc. in Fairfield, CT for over 40 years.
Lindo is survived by a son, Paul Francoletti, and his wife Amy of Redding, and a daughter, Linda Grant, and her husband DeWayne of Ridgefield. Lindo is additionally survived by three grandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph and Abigail Francoletti. He is also survived by his sisters and their spouses, Gina Poole and her husband Robert, and Mary Roberto and her husband Ernest. He was predeceased by sisters Emma McDonough and Irma Ceccorulli.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 169 Blackrock Turnpike, Redding, CT 06876. Burial will be private.
Family and friends may call on Monday, November 4th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare; https://vitascommunityconnection.org/. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -