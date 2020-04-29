|
|
Lionel Joseph Savoie
Lionel Joseph Savoie, of Sandy Hook, died on Sunday, April 26, at the age of 91. After several months of declining health, Lionel passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital. Lionel was born December 8, 1928, in Hartford, to Joseph Savoie and Yvonne (Boucher) Savoie. He was enlisted in the US Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1951-1952. The following year, he married the love of his life, Beverly, in Laurens, Iowa, before moving to Connecticut. Lionel and Beverly started their family in Middletown before moving to Newtown in 1966. While raising his family with Beverly, Lionel attended night school to obtain his college degree. He then went on to be a self-employed accountant for over 50 years. Lionel had a passion for sailing and spending time with his family. He always enjoyed family get togethers, and always made time to stop by for a quick cup of coffee. He is survived by his loving companion, Ruth Hunt, of Sandy Hook; sister Noella Roberge; brother Ernest Savoie; daughter Deborah Savoie Ormsby; son Daniel Savoie and his wife, Michelle; and son John Savoie. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Sierra Maxwell, Morgan Maxwell, Ian Maxwell, Sydnee Savoie, Kenneth Savoie, Devon Savoie; and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Beverly (Potter) Savoie; and son, Kenneth Savoie. He was also predeceased by his parents; and brother, Arthur Savoie. A memorial will be held at a later date to honor Lionel and celebrate his life.
Published in News Times on Apr. 30, 2020