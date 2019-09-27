|
Lisa Besse Cascone
Lisa Besse Cascone passed away peacefully on September 26th at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was surrounded by "My Boys" and other family members. Lisa was a freelance photographer, avid organic gardener, devoted mother and a wonderful wife. On any football Saturday, Lisa could be found on the field with her camera at the ready. When not shooting photographs of her boys playing football, she could be found in her immense garden. Gardening was a true joy of Lisa's, and she was constantly toiling in the garden or generously sharing her beautiful bounty of vegetables.
She graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1985 and Western Connecticut State University in 1989 with a B.A. degree.
She is survived by her husband Anthony and three sons Michael, Eric and Kyle, her parents George and Dawn Besse of Ridgefield, sisters Debbie (Scott) Perry of Rowley, MA and Dianne (Peter) Barone of Trumbull, CT. Nephews Daniel and Christopher Perry and Joseph and Anthony Barone, as well as many loving in-laws.
Calling hours will be 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30th at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St., Newtown, CT. Funeral services will take place at St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Rd., Newtown, CT at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1st. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 565 Ashford Ctr. Rd., Ashford, CT 06278
Published in News Times on Sept. 28, 2019