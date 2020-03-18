|
Lisa Maria Rodrigues-Doolabh
Lisa Maria Rodrigues-Doolabh, of Danbury, died March 16, 2020 at Regional Hospice in Danbury.
Visitation will be Friday March 20 at Cornell Memorial Home in Danbury from 9:30 to 11 a.m. CDC regulations will be strictly followed. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lisa Rodrigues -Doolabh Memorial Scholarship Fund at gofundme.com.
To read Lisa's complete obituary, place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 19, 2020