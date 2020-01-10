|
Lisa M. Uzwiak
Lisa June (Meade) Uzwiak, age 64, of Redding, CT died unexpectedly at Danbury Hospital on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She was born in Danbury, CT February 22, 1955, daughter of the late Lee and Mildred E. (Lawrence) Meade.
Lisa was employed at Melillo and Mitchell CPA's for many years. She enjoyed many family vacations at Long Beach Island, NJ and Bar B Ques by the pool with family and friends.
Lisa is survived by her daughter: Kimberly A. Uzwiak of Newtown, CT; brothers: James L. Meade (Susan) of Newtown, PA, Charles D. Meade (Diane) of New Milford, CT as well as her ex-Husband Ronald Uzwiak and current partner George Rahmsdorf. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who she adored.
The funeral will be held at the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury Monday evening January 13, 2020. The family will receive friends at the Hull Home, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service starting at 7 p.m. Cremation will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Food Bank or a .
To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Jan. 11, 2020