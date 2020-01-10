The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Uzwiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Uzwiak


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Uzwiak Obituary
Lisa M. Uzwiak
Lisa June (Meade) Uzwiak, age 64, of Redding, CT died unexpectedly at Danbury Hospital on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She was born in Danbury, CT February 22, 1955, daughter of the late Lee and Mildred E. (Lawrence) Meade.
Lisa was employed at Melillo and Mitchell CPA's for many years. She enjoyed many family vacations at Long Beach Island, NJ and Bar B Ques by the pool with family and friends.
Lisa is survived by her daughter: Kimberly A. Uzwiak of Newtown, CT; brothers: James L. Meade (Susan) of Newtown, PA, Charles D. Meade (Diane) of New Milford, CT as well as her ex-Husband Ronald Uzwiak and current partner George Rahmsdorf. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who she adored.
The funeral will be held at the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury Monday evening January 13, 2020. The family will receive friends at the Hull Home, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service starting at 7 p.m. Cremation will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Food Bank or a .
To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hull Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -