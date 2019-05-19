Livia Messina

Livia Messina, 89, of Danbury, beloved wife of the late Albert Messina Sr., passed away on Monday, May 13th surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Mamaroneck, NY on January 16, 1930, and was the cherished daughter of the late John and Mary DiStaola. She was also a communicant of St. Peter Church, in Danbury, CT. Livia and Albert made their home and raised their five children in Westchester County, NY.

She worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses in New York State. She enjoyed being active with her children, volunteering as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout troop leader. She was also active with the Ladies Guild of St. Ursula School in Mount Vernon, NY, enjoyed teaching computers at FE Bellows Elementary School, and taught religion at the Most Holy Trinity Church in Mamaroneck, NY. She was an avid bowler who proudly bowled a perfect game. She loved to cook, baking and enjoyed knitting, sewing, quilting, and many types of arts and crafts.

She is survived by her five children Louis Messina and Karen of New Rochelle, NY , Barbara Caldararo and her husband Tony of Yorktown, NY, Richard Messina and his wife Jackie of East Northport, Long Island, Albert Messina Jr. and his wife Tara of Southbury, CT , and Frankie Messina and his wife Michelle of New Milford CT, as well as eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and her sister Inez Thompson of North Carolina.

The family will receive friends at Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury, on Wednesday, May 22 between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Church in Danbury, on Thursday, May 23rd at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, P.O. Box 718, Old Mystic CT 06372 or St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 104 Main St., Danbury, CT 06810

