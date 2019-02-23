Logan Murphy Mengold

Logan Murphy Mengold, beloved 8 year old son of Jason and Kristen (Murphy) Mengold, passed away on February 20, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital following injuries sustained in a tragic skiing accident.

Logan was born in Danbury, on June 12, 2010 and was the much loved little brother of Grayson Mengold. He was a kind and caring boy who got along with everyone - young and old, boys and girls alike. He had piercing green eyes and a smile that could light up a room. He was a natural athlete that wore #3 across several sports. He played for Pomperaug Lacrosse, was on the U9 Pomperaug Soccer travel team and recently started playing basketball. He was a competitive swimmer for the Panther Aquatic Club and his favorite and best strokes were freestyle and butterfly. Logan loved to compete and was a fierce competitor. He enjoyed running and participating in 5K races, his favorite was doing the Turkey Trot with friends. Logan loved the beach and spending summer weekends visiting Papa's home in Hampton Beach, NH where he discovered his love of surfing. He didn't just love sports, he also had a passion for music; he loved to sing and enjoyed seeing Hamilton and learned every song. He was always an early riser ready for the next adventure. He loved sushi and chocolate and though he enjoyed playing video games, he was always the first out the door to play outside. Logan had a great circle of friends - a tight knit group that laughed loud, played hard and had fun. He was blessed to "find his people" at such a young age.

In addition to his parents and brother, Logan will be cherished in the memories of his grandparents: Larry Murphy of Somerville, MA, George Mengold of Southbury and Arva Mengold of Ellington; his aunts and uncles: Kim and Tim Baker of Somerville, MA, Jessica and Edward Dunn of Tolland; his great-great aunt Helen Panis and his extended family of great-aunts, uncles and cousins. He was welcomed in heaven by his grandmother Joyce Murphy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Southbury. The family will receive visitors on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be at New North Cemetery, Woodbury. Those in attendance are invited to wear Logan's favorite color of green in his honor. His family is thankful for the great care given to him by the staff at the Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital. Donations in his memory may be directed to the Logan Murphy Mengold Scholarship Fund c/o Carpino Funeral Home, 750 Main Street South, Southbury, CT 06488. The Carpino Funeral Home of Southbury has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.