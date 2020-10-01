Lois A. Darrah
Lois A. (Pitcher) Darrah, age 89 of Danbury, CT died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Filosa Nursing Home, Danbury, CT. She was the widow of Kenneth Roger Darrah.
She was born in Danbury, CT March 14, 1931, daughter of the late Charles E. and Esther A. (Wilson) Pitcher. She was a graduate of Danbury High School Class of 1949 and worked at Woolworths in Danbury before attending Nursing School in Bridgeport. She then worked at Harlem Valley Hospital in Wingdale, NY for 10 years, where she met her future husband. Lois later worked at Eagle Pencil, Barden's and then for the Danbury Public Schools where she worked in the Head Start Program and the lunch room. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Danbury where she was a member of the Altar Guild, the bell choir and Helping Hands. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge in New Milford where she served in many offices, including Noble Grand.
Lois loved her family, the great outdoors and traveling in the United States.
The family would like to thank the staff at Filosa for their loving care of Lois over the past 3 years.
Lois is survived by two sons, Kenneth C. Darrah and his wife Kathy of Bethel, CT and Keith Darrah of Ridgefield, CT; three daughters, Linda Beschle and her husband Gary of Pipe Creek, TX, Janice Grant of Chase City, VA and Shari Gleissner and her husband John of New Milford, CT; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Pitcher and sister: Edna White, and son-in-law, Robert Grant.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
A Private service and burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel will be held.
Contributions in her honor can be made to Ability Beyond. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com