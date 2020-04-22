The News-Times Obituaries
|
Lola B. Staiti


1923 - 2020
Lola B. Staiti Obituary
Lola B. Staiti
Lola B. "Fra" Staiti, age 96 of Danbury, went home to be with the Lord on April 17th at Western Rehabilitation Center, Danbury. She was the wife of the late Joseph D. Staiti.
Lola was born August 17, 1923 in Ensley AL, the 11th of 12 children born to Peter and Xenia Sankowich.
Lola and her husband Joseph had three children. Widowed in 1953, she moved to Danbury in 1958, and was a resident here until her death. Lola was an active member of the Danbury Baptist Church on Granville Avenue for many years, until she joined the Ridgefield Baptist Church in 1973.
Lola is survived by her three children, Joseph Staiti (Dorothy), M. Teresa Terhune (Walter), and Lola Vena (John), 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Green Funeral Home, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 26, 2020
