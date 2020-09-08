1/1
Lori Blackman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori Anne Blackman
Lori Anne (Ingraham) Blackman, 64, of New Fairfield, beloved wife of Ronald M. Blackman, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 6th, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany, NY on July 24, 1956, daughter of the late Gilbert and Elizabeth (Allen) Ingraham. She was a graduate of Danbury High School, Class of 1974.
Lori enjoyed keeping a meticulous home and took great pride in her decorating style. She appreciated talking about home design ideas for friend's and family's homes.
Lori and Ron, enjoyed long motorcycle rides with their motorcycle club traveling the country and their vacations in Las Vegas and Hawaii. They also enjoyed going to the pistol range where Lori always got the center of the target.
One of her greatest prides was her role as billing manager at Pediatric Associates where she worked for 14 years and established many close relationships.
Lori loved the need for speed driving her convertible Camaro on sunny days and her sense of adventure for trying new activities like skydiving. She encouraged her two grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything, to take risks and to challenge themselves.
In addition to her cherished husband, Ron, she will be missed by her two daughters, Rachel and Stefanie Blackman; her grandchildren, Brendon Rubino and Jenna Marie Blackman; her brother, Stephen Ingraham and his wife, Rhonda; her sisters, Linda Gillotti and her husband, Pete, Lisa Esposito and her husband, John, Leslie Pages and her husband, Mario. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Friday, Sept. 11th between the hours of 5:00 to 7:00 p.m..
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cornell Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved