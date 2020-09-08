Lori Blackman

Lori Anne Blackman
Lori Anne (Ingraham) Blackman, 64, of New Fairfield, beloved wife of Ronald M. Blackman, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 6th, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany, NY on July 24, 1956, daughter of the late Gilbert and Elizabeth (Allen) Ingraham. She was a graduate of Danbury High School, Class of 1974.
Lori enjoyed keeping a meticulous home and took great pride in her decorating style. She appreciated talking about home design ideas for friend's and family's homes.
Lori and Ron, enjoyed long motorcycle rides with their motorcycle club traveling the country and their vacations in Las Vegas and Hawaii. They also enjoyed going to the pistol range where Lori always got the center of the target.
One of her greatest prides was her role as billing manager at Pediatric Associates where she worked for 14 years and established many close relationships.
Lori loved the need for speed driving her convertible Camaro on sunny days and her sense of adventure for trying new activities like skydiving. She encouraged her two grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything, to take risks and to challenge themselves.
In addition to her cherished husband, Ron, she will be missed by her two daughters, Rachel and Stefanie Blackman; her grandchildren, Brendon Rubino and Jenna Marie Blackman; her brother, Stephen Ingraham and his wife, Rhonda; her sisters, Linda Gillotti and her husband, Pete, Lisa Esposito and her husband, John, Leslie Pages and her husband, Mario. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Friday, Sept. 11th between the hours of 5:00 to 7:00 p.m..
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
