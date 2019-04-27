Lorraine Ann Colacicco

Lorraine Ann Colacicco (married name Lorraine Marzullo) passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family and friends. Lorraine was a fiercely independent woman with an easy smile who was born on August 11, 1946 in Stamford, CT to the late Maria Clementina (Rugerrio) and Alfonso Colacicco.

Lorraine's favorite job was as an order processor at Pitney Bowes in Stamford, CT and in her retirement she worked for years as a beloved cashier at Shop Rite in Brookfield, CT. She loved cooking to create community and was best known for her Italian pasta sauce and meatballs with raisins.

Lorraine is survived by her two children, daughter Michelle A. Marzullo and son Knowva King (aka Richard A. Marzullo), former husband Richard S. Marzullo, sisters Ida Esposito and Lucile "Lucy" Kamberi, brother Anthony "Tony" Colacicco, and her loving friends Louisa "Lou" Foster (Espitee) and Yvonne Johnson among many other friends and family. Lorraine was predeceased by her brother Samuel "Sammy" Colacicco and sisters Susan Zoppi, Antoinette "Aunty" Longo, and Theresa Pedwano. Though she is no longer with us in body, we know that Lorraine will nonetheless always be with us in spirit.

A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held on May 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church (8 Robinson Ave., Danbury, CT 06810) to begin at 10 a.m. Inurnment to follow at terrace of the mausoleum at Wooster Cemetery (20 Ellsworth Ave., Danbury, CT 06810). To light a candle or leave a condolence in her memory, please visit https://www.danburymemorial.com/notices/Lorranie-Colacicco Published in News Times on Apr. 27, 2019