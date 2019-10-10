The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Blansfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine L. Blansfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine L. Blansfield Obituary
Lorraine L. Blansfield
Lorraine L. Blansfield, 91, of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Henry N. Blansfield, MD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Danbury with the Rev. Samuel V. Scott, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury at the convenience of the family.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
Contributions in Mrs. Blansfield's memory may be made to Regional Hospice of W. CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 or to St. Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury, CT 06810
A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of The News-Times.
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now