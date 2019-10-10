|
Lorraine L. Blansfield
Lorraine L. Blansfield, 91, of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Henry N. Blansfield, MD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Danbury with the Rev. Samuel V. Scott, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury at the convenience of the family.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
Contributions in Mrs. Blansfield's memory may be made to Regional Hospice of W. CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 or to St. Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury, CT 06810
A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of The News-Times.
Published in News Times on Oct. 11, 2019