Lorraine M. Furino
1934 - 2020
Lorraine M. Furino
Lorraine M. (LaCava) Furino, 86, of Danbury, wife of the late Fred Furino, died at Danbury Hospital on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born in Danbury on March 2, 1934, daughter of the late Joseph LaCava, Sr. and Josephine (Greer) Decker. She was a graduate of Danbury High School, class of 1951, and St. Vincent School of Nursing.
Lorraine was an RN at Danbury Hospital for more than 40 years. She was a loving caregiver to her patients, and also cared for her family in their time of need.
She was a member of the Prime Timers at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Ridgefield and was also a member of the DHS Class of 1951 Reunion Committee.
Lorraine was very generous and loved to shop for gifts for those she loved. She also enjoyed traveling, going out to dinner, water color painting, and reading.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne LaCava Trawick; her son, Robert Berloni; her cousins, Nadia Wibling (Seth), Betty Jane Taylor; and several; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Sharron LaCava and her brother, Joseph LaCava, Jr.
A Graveside Service will be held at St. Peter Cemetery on Friday, August 21st at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends on Friday morning between 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury.
Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Her family would like to extend special thanks to the 7th Floor CCU at Danbury Hospital for their loving care, especially Megan and Maria.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com

Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
AUG
21
Graveside service
12:30 PM
St. Peter Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Guest Book sponsored by Cornell Memorial Home Inc

