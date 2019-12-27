|
Lorraine Martin
New Milford – Lorraine Marie (Ligay) Martin, age 80, of New Milford, died Tuesday December 24, 2019 at Danbury Hospital.
Lorraine was born June 14, 1939 in Yonkers, New York, daughter of the late Louis and Marian (Wojtusiak) Ligay. She was valedictorian of her class while attending Gorton HS in Yonkers. Lorraine moved from Yonkers to Brookfield to raise her family in 1961. She worked at Harmon Publishing and Read's Department store and was a communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. She loved to read and cherished family gatherings especially during holidays. Her grandchildren were her greatest gifts.
Lorraine also loved animals especially her dogs.She will be missed dearly.
Lorraine is survived by her children: Craig Martin of Watertown, Glenn Martin and his wife Kirsten of Brookfield, Keith Martin of Danbury and Meredith Obreiter and her husband David of Watertown, her brother Gerald Ligay and his wife Margaret of Cold Spring, N.Y. and her grandchildren: Sarah Corbo, Jake Martin, Olivia Martin and Drew Martin.
Lorraine's family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury on Monday December 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Connecticut, 359 Spring Hill Road, Monroe, CT 06468. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 28, 2019