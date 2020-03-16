|
Lorraine A. Wilmot
1949-2020Lorraine A. Wilmot, 70, of Naugatuck, passed away March 13, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital.
She was the beloved wife of Jim Coll for 32 years.
Lorraine was born in Norwalk, Ct on August 9th, 1949, daughter of the late Samuel and Amelia Wilmot.
Lorraine attended Norwalk schools and graduated from Brian McMahon HS in 1967. She spent her childhood in Norwalk and later lived in New Fairfield and in Naugatuck for her final 18 years.
Lorraine had many jobs in her lifetime including jobs at Burndy, Perkin-Elmer, USPS Stamford, and The Norwalk Hour.
Lorraine is survived by her brother John Wilmot and his wife Jane, her sister Terry Wilmot, her sister-in-law Lynne Coll and her husband Jeff Cooper, her brother-in-law Jeff Walker and his wife Linda. Her 9 nieces and nephews, and 7 great-nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was predeceased by her beloved son Jason, her brother George, her sister Caroline, and her niece Jo Linda Heavens.
Memorial donations may be made in her name at Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Inc,.103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002
Published in News Times on Mar. 20, 2020