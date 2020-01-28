|
Louis A. Caldwell
Born on December 17, 1945, Louie passed away on October 13, 2019. Louie grew up in New Milford and graduated from Henry Abbott Technical High School in 1965 in the machine trade. He became a US Marine and served in the Vietnam War. After the Marines, he moved to Virginia and worked as a master tool and die maker. He was married to Linda Decker Caldwell for 49 years, the love of his life. They had a happy life together doing all kinds of things at their home in New Market, Virginia. Louie will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in News Times on Jan. 31, 2020