Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis A. Caldwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis A. Caldwell Obituary
Louis A. Caldwell
Born on December 17, 1945, Louie passed away on October 13, 2019. Louie grew up in New Milford and graduated from Henry Abbott Technical High School in 1965 in the machine trade. He became a US Marine and served in the Vietnam War. After the Marines, he moved to Virginia and worked as a master tool and die maker. He was married to Linda Decker Caldwell for 49 years, the love of his life. They had a happy life together doing all kinds of things at their home in New Market, Virginia. Louie will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in News Times on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -