Louis A. Haddad
Louis A. Haddad, 72, of Danbury, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Danbury Hospital from complications of COVID-19.
Mr. Haddad was born in Danbury on December 31, 1947, a son to Albert A. and Lillian (Lubus) Haddad.
He was a lifelong Danbury resident, attending Danbury schools and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1966 and was vice-president of the former Sun Trading Corp. established by his father Al.
Louis, affectionately known as Louie, Uncle Lou, or "son of Al" was always the life of the party and ready for a good time. Having been born of New Year's Eve was an early sign of his future life! He loved the water, swimming and boating. For a time he owned a home on Candlewood Lake know to all as "Louieland".
He had a huge heart and loved all his friends and family deeply. He was always ready to lend a hand as long as it didn't take too long! He truly missed his calling as a stand-up comedian.
He is survived by his four children, daughter Jane Ballew and her husband Christopher of Greer, SC, daughters Taylor and Samantha and son Nicholas all of Danbury, a brother Arthur and his wife Carol, nephews, Jeffrey, Christopher and Matthew Haddad, cousin and best friend Abe Haddad, loving grandchildren, Jacob, Katherine and Christian Ballew and many other relatives and friends.
His children were a great source of pride and joy and loved each of them dearly.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial will be held in the future at a time to be announced.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Fellowship Center, 15 Great Pasture Rd. #5, Danbury, CT 06810.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangement.
Published in News Times on Apr. 18, 2020