|
|
Louis DiLisio
Louis (Lou) J DiLisio Sr. of Ridgefield, CT passed away on Tuesday January 14 at the age of 88. Lou, the son of an Italian immigrant, was born in Mt. Vernon, NY in 1931 to the late Edward and Antoinette DiLisio of Mt. Kisco, NY. He leaves a tremendous legacy behind and his successes are the envy of many. Lou grew up in Mt. Kisco, NY working in the family auto body shop, Mt. Kisco Paint and Body Shop, opened by his father in 1932. Lou was a musician whose dance band played for many local weddings and events. His love for music also drove him to become part of other organizations including, but not limited to, the Yonkers Philharmonic Orchestra. Lou's true passion was his food manufacturing business, Casa DiLisio Products, Inc., where he began in 1973 manufacturing frozen Italian sauces in the evenings and weekend along with his wife of 65 ½ years. The success of the Casa DiLisio brand is second to none; Lou is known as one of the true pioneers of the food manufacturing business. Lou and his loving wife of 65 ½ years, Lucy DiLisio, raised their four children, Linda DiLisio, Louis DiLisio Jr., Leslie DiLisio (deceased) and Lisa Preysler – her husband Charles, along with their four grandchildren, Charles Preysler, Alexandra Preysler, Jennifer (DiLisio) DeBias, Louis DiLisio III and two great-grandchildren Samuel DeBias and Benjamin DeBias. Lou was one of the most giving and generous people you could know. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. Friday January 17, 2020 at the Oelker – Cox & Sinatra Funeral Home, 262 E. Main Street, Mt. Kisco, NY. Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lou's memory may be made to .
Published in News Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020