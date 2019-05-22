Louis G. Persico

Louis G. Persico, 72, of Danbury, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center, Danbury.

Mr. Persico was born in Hudson, NY, August 7, 1946, the son of Louis J. and Josephine (Corani) Persico. A lifelong area resident, Mr. Persico attended local schools and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1966.

He was a retired mason and general contractor owning and operating the former Louis Persico & Son Mason & General Contractors of Danbury.

Mr. Persico attended St. Peter Church of Danbury.

He is survived by a daughter, Dina P. Quinn and her husband Ciaran of Danbury; a son, Louis J. Persico and his wife Laurie Anne of Westminster, Colorado; three sisters, Gemma Membreno and her husband Hector of San Francisco, California, Joanne Hadad and her husband John of New Fairfield and Elizabeth Hunt and her husband Barry of New Milford; four grandchildren, Michaela and Declan Quinn and Louis and George Persico and several nieces and nephews.

Known to be regarded as one of the hardest working mason contractors, he always enjoyed the time shared with his family, friends and most especially his grandchildren whom he idolized. He will be sorely missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. in St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury.

Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.

The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9 Granville Ave., Danbury on Friday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.