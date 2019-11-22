Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mattatuck Unitarian Universalist Sanctuary
214 Main St., South
Woodbury, CT
Louis Morley
Louis Morley, father to Nicole Morley, ex-husband to Margrit Morley, and brother to Richard Peck and Dorothy Morley, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019, in Princeton, ME. His love for nature, and gift of the gab will be remembered by all who knew him. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 30, at the Mattatuck Unitarian Universalist Sanctuary, 214 Main St., South in Woodbury, CT from 2-4 p.m. for friends and family to pay their respects and share memories.
Published in News Times on Nov. 24, 2019
