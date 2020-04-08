|
Louis C. Smith
Lou Smith, 51, peacefully passed away on April 4, 2020 at home in New Fairfield, surrounded by his beloved family. Born on May 2, 1968 son of the late Lou Sr. and Florence Smith, Lou was an entrepreneur and business owner of S&S Precision, an avid sports fan (Mets and Patriots), and Harley Davidson enthusiast. Lou is survived by his two sons Travis and Zachary Smith, his beloved soulmate Marie Perry along with her family including Marie O'Toole, his sisters Kim Hamed and Maria Bogues (Randy), his uncle Frank Lobraico (Sally), nieces, nephews, cousins and his vast extended family. He is predeceased by his brother-in-law James Hamed.
Lou's life will be celebrated privately at Cornell Memorial Home on Saturday. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations in Louis C. Smith's memory to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in hopes of finding a cure to small cell cancer. Online donations may be made directly to: http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/louissmith.
Published in News Times on Apr. 9, 2020