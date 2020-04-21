|
Louis Joseph Tambone
Louis Joseph Tambone, beloved brother and uncle, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 from COVID-19. He was 89 years old. Born in Tuckahoe, NY, Louis lived most of his life in Danbury, CT where he was well-known in the bowling community. He was a coach and mentor to many young bowlers throughout the years. He was inducted into the Greater Danbury USBC Hall of Fame in 1996. He was an avid New York Yankees and Notre Dame football fan.
Louis is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War assigned to the 330th Communications Reconnaissance Company earning the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars. Louis was employed by General Motors in Tarrytown, NY for 30 years until his retirement in 1982. Louis is survived by two brothers Vincent (Catherine) Tambone of Hopewell Junction, NY and Joseph Tambone (Vivian-deceased) of Eastchester, NY and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 protocol, a private family service will be held graveside at St. Augustine Cemetery, Ossining, NY. Memorial donations may be made in Louis' name to Putnam Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Activities Fund, 404 Ludingtonville Road, Holmes, New York 12531.
Published in News Times on Apr. 22, 2020