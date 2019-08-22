The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
1937 - 2019
Louis A. Tescione
Louis Anthony Tescione, age 82 of Danbury, died Wednesday morning August 21, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Donna (Moissonnier) Tescione.
He was born in New Haven, CT, March 28, 1937, son of the late George and Carmel (Direnzo) Tescione. He was a retired bank officer from Union Trust Bank. Lou was a past President, Secretary and Treasurer of the Danbury Kiwanis Club, a member and the Treasurer of the Senior Golf League at Richter Park, Treasurer of Monday Night Duckpin League at Hatters Park, Treasurer of Thursday Night Mixed Doubles League at Hatters Park and a member of the Old Timers Association. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially rooting for the NY Yankees, NY Giants and UCONN Basketball.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter: Tracie Morrill, her husband Gregory and their children: Riley, Shawn and Ryan; son: Marc Tescione, his wife Dominique and their children: Tyler and Haley; brother: Paul Tescione of East Haven, CT, sisters-in-law: Patricia Voytek and Nancy Abdella as well as many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury Monday morning at 11:00 Am. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
The family will receive friends at the Hull Funeral Home, Sunday afternoon from 3:00 to 6:00 PM.
To light a candle or leave an online condolence, please visit hullfunerallservice.com.
Published in News Times on Aug. 23, 2019
