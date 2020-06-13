Louise A. Strohmeyer

Louise A. Strohmeyer, 76, of Danbury, beloved wife of George Dewey Strohmeyer Jr., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 11th after a courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma.

Louise was born November 22nd, 1943 in Huntington (Long Island), NY to the late John and Lillian Mitskevich. She attended Valparaiso University, where she received a degree in social work in 1967. In 1970, she met the love of her life in Chicago, IL and they were married June 5th, 1971. In the years that followed, she became a devoted mother and wife and raised her family in Danbury, CT. She was an active member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Ridgefield, CT, where she sang in the choir for 42 years. Louise was smart, witty, and caring, and was loved by all those who crossed her path. She loved nature and found great enjoyment in traveling, gardening, and bird watching. Her greatest joy of all came from spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Besides her husband of 49 years, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Aaron Zwirner of Springfield, VA, her daughter Jennifer Strohmeyer of Danbury, CT, her sister and brother-in-law Susan and Gary Huggins of Arroyo Grande, CA, and her grandchildren, Zachary and Allison Zwirner and Jadeyn Strohmeyer. Louise was predeceased by her firstborn daughter, Amy Katherine Strohmeyer. She will be greatly missed by all, including her dear next-door neighbor and lifelong church friends. We thank all the amazing healthcare workers who showed their compassion and care during her times at Danbury Hospital and Western CT Regional Hospice Facility.

Due to pandemic restrictions, visitation will remain private. All family and friends who would like to offer condolences are invited to join the family graveside at Saint Peter Cemetery at 12:00 p.m.

Louise was always one to give to others, so we ask in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Praxair Cancer Center c/o Danbury Hospital Foundation or National Audubon Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store