Louise Lore


1921 - 2019
Louise Lore Obituary
Louise DeBello Lore
Louise DeBello Lore, 98 of New Milford, passed away on August 26, 2019 at the Bethel Health Care Center in Bethel. Louise was born May 25, 1921 in New Rochelle, New York to the late John and Rosemarie (Vacarro) DeBello. She was the beloved wife of 77 years to Joseph J. Lore.
Louise was the best mom, wife and grandmother ever! She took great pride in her home and her family and looked forward to Sunday family meals of pasta and meatballs, which her kids and grandchildren would sneak out of the pot before dinner. Louise also enjoyed playing card games, her favorite being Poker.
In addition to her husband, Louise will be sadly missed by her children: Robert Lore and his wife Laura and Rosemarie Lore Papile, all of Brookfield; her Grandchildren: Melissa Lore, Carol Ann Lore, and Kenneth Papile, and 7 Great-grandchildren. Louise was predeceased by a son, Joseph "Sparky" Lore; her Grandsons: Ronald Papile and Jamie Lore; and her Son-in-law, John Papile.
Services will be held at a later time to be announced by the family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Bethel Health Care Center for their loving and devoted care given to their Mom. To leave an online condolence or light a candle, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com.
Published in News Times on Sept. 8, 2019
