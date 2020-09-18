Louise Oviatt
Danbury – Louise M. (Pacific) Oviatt, age 87, of Danbury, died Friday September 11,2020 at Danbury Hospital.
Louise was born March 14, 1933 in Danbury, daughter of the late Vincenzo and Filomena (Fiore) Pacific. She was retired after working for many years in food service and was a communicant of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Danbury. Her greatest joys were her family and her faith.
Louise is survived by her children: Casper J. Cafolla and his wife Lucille and Vinnie Cafolla, her grandchildren: Vincent and Jennifer Cafolla, her great grandchildren: Mandy and Cassidy Cafolla, her sisters: Michaelina Placella and Josephine "Theresa" Yorio and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings: Michael F. Pacific and two sisters named Mamie Pacific.
Funeral services and burial will be held at a time to be announced. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com