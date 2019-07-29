The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
1913 - 2019
Louise Secor Obituary
Louise E. Secor
Louise Esther (Peck) Secor, age 106, of Danbury, died at Candlewood Valley Care Center in New Milford on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was the widow of Nelson A. Secor.
She was born in New Fairfield, CT, January 12, 1913, daughter of the late Eli J. and Ida M. (Howe) Peck. She was a lifelong Danbury resident and attended Danbury schools. She was a lifelong and the oldest living member of the New Fairfield Congregational Church, and a lifelong member of several area Granges. Along with her family, she and her husband were avid Duckpin bowlers.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
The funeral will be held at the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury, Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Pembroke Cemetery, Danbury.
The family will receive friends at the Hull Home, Thursday during the hour preceding the service, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the New Fairfield Congregational Church, 20 Gillotti Rd., New Fairfield, CT 06812. To light a candle or leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on July 30, 2019
