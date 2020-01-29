The News-Times Obituaries
|
Services
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
(203) 775-3555
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Lucille Doris Girardey


1931 - 2020
Lucille Doris Girardey Obituary
Lucille Doris Girardey
Brookfield – Lucille Doris Girardey, age 88, of Brookfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday January 28, 2020.
Lucille was born October 26, 1931 in Raleigh, North Carolina. She worked as a caterer at Zar Catering, also ran the kitchen at Immaculate High School for many years and was a member of the Brookfield Congregational Church.
Lucille is survived by her daughter: Carol Girardey of Florida, the love of her life: Charles Zarcone of Brookfield, her grandchildren: Aaron Thomas Eriquezzo and his wife Jennifer and Shay and Alyssa Kahrs, five great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Sharon Girardey, her grandson Douglas Bradley Eriquezzo and her siblings.
Lucille's family will receive relatives and friends at the Brookfield Funeral Home 786 Federal Road Brookfield on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A celebration of Lucille's Life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in the Brookfield Congregational Church Memorial Garden in the Spring.
Contributions in Lucille's memory may be made to the 38 Richards Ave Norwalk, CT 06854. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 30, 2020
