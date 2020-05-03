Lucille Apicos Herzegovitch

Lucille Apicos Herzegovitch, was born in The Bronx, New York City on January 4th, 1935 to Anastasia "Stella" and Thracivoulos "Louis" Apicos and passed away on May 1st, 2020 in Danbury, Connecticut. She leaves behind a life well-lived as the devoted wife of her beloved Nicholas (predeceased 2009), loving mother of four children: Cynthia, Philip (Michel), Andre, and Christopher and doting Grandmother "Yia-Yia" to five grandchildren: Anastasia, Kelly, Nicholas, Alexander, and Dimitri. She is also survived by her sister Georgeann Mavrovitis and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lucille's thoughts towards the end of her life were about the great joy and sense of accomplishment in and of her family. Lucille was fiercely independent and had a scientist's insatiable thirst for knowledge and learning… she was a career teacher of Biology, Forensics, and General Science at Walton High School in the Bronx. She received her BS in Biology from Hunter College (NYC) and achieving her Master's degree in Botany/Genetics from the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor. She felt that the world was her classroom and that everyone she met a potential student. Lucille felt purpose in sharing the wisdom she had gained and in providing guidance to her children, students, and just about everyone who she had the pleasure to meet. She encouraged her children to be independent, learn by doing, seek solutions to problems rather than simply obtain answers, and pursue what you love. A devout Greek Orthodox Christian, Lucille believed in a life led by kindness, humility, and love for everyone. She taught us to be aware of and grateful for the many blessings not all were as fortunate to have. She donated to many causes and was a tireless contributor to the Greek Orthodox parishes in Danbury, New Rochelle, and Yonkers. Her social service to these and other organizations spanned most of her life. She was especially proud of her affiliation to the Choir and Ladies Philoptochos organizations. Music and the Arts were also a life-long passion for Lucille. She loved opera and classical music the most - a fan of both the New York and Boston Philharmonic orchestras along with The Metropolitan Opera (notably Sills, Callas, and Pavarotti) to which she was often listening to while doing household chores. She was especially excited when these great performances were aired in support of organization such as Public Broadcasting Service. Lucille began her next journey peacefully, surrounded by her children, with love and many wishes of godspeed and eternal memories from those who knew and cherished her. The family is forever grateful for the thoughtful words and kindness they have received and thank all who have shown us how truly wide her influence and love were spread. Donations are welcome in Lucille's name to the Ladies Philoptochos Society, Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Danbury, CT, Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT or Holy Trinity Church in New Rochelle, NY In these tense and uncertain times, while we may not come together in the traditional way to remember Lucille, a memorial event celebrating Lucille's life will be planned for the future.







