Lucille M. Pierce August 14, 1947 - August 22, 2014 Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother & sister. Sending Happy Birthday wishes to My Honey, My Wife, My Soulmate, My Staunchest Supporter, My Best Friend, The Love Of My Life; on this your 5th birthday in heaven. May the Angels and Your Loved Ones there sing the most joyous chorus of "Happy Birthday" to you from all your Loved Ones here. Today is your Birthday in heaven above. All your Loved Ones here send our greatest Love. Trusting you'll receive our hugs, kisses and loving wishes on the wings of a dove. We'll all be saddened today that we're separated from precious Love. It's hard to be without you and the lovely life we had. And though I find the strength somehow, your birthday's always sad. Your memory keeps me going, but on special days like this. I think of all you were to me and everything I miss. But I'm forever grateful to have had you for my wife. And one day we'll share again, the love that was our life. If you were here with me today, there's one thing I know. I would hold you close to me and never let you go. Even though we're separated today and I'm not able to hold you and give you a Birthday Kiss, you'll always be in my heart. The love we shared will last forever and I trust we'll be reunited in it again. Sending My Everlasting Love, JuJu. (Everett A. Pierce Jr.) For all of my Loved Ones I can't be with today. "I see the tears you are crying And the pain that's in your eyes. But please don't be sad, because love never dies. And though you cannot feel me hold you or give you a quick kiss. The sound of my voice and the touch of my hand are the simple things you miss. So please celebrate my birthday, filled with memories. Just close you eyes and realize I'm celebrating in Heaven above. And when the sorrow overwhelms you Just pray and He will help you be strong. And you will find the peace He alone can give, knowing that I am in Heaven where I belong." I am Always with you! Love you all Forever, Lucille.