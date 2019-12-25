|
In Loving Memory of Lucille M. Pierce Aug. 14, 1947 - Aug. 22, 2014 Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother,Great Grandmother & Sister. Merry Christmas from all your Loved Ones left behind. This will be the 6th Christmas we'll celebrate without Our Most Precious Gift from God, You. Our greatest gift from you was the Love you showed us all and the memories of that we all cherish today. "In Loving Memory Of My Soulmate This Christmas." When I look back at happy times and the Christmases we had, I think of the love we shared and I feel so alone and sad. Because I always loved the warmth that this time of year can bring, but its sights and sounds remind me that I've lost My Everything. For the times we spent together were the best I ever knew and this Christmas, I'll keep smiling but my thoughts will be with you. And I'll miss you so, as I always do. I'll struggle through the pain and know with all my heart that someday we'll spend Christmas together again. You're arrival in my life was decided by the heavens, but your stay in my life was decided by the love we shared. Words will never be enough to express how I cherish the life we shared. For me, you're the one that made my life complete. Now I'll have to wait till God reunites us to get that heart felt feeling again. There's so much sadness in my heart because you're not here with me today. The memories of the Life and Love we all shared with you is what we'll all reflect on today. Merry Christmas from all your Loved Ones here as you spend Christmas "2019" in Heaven with yours and our Loved Ones there. With All Our Love and gratitude for yours. Everett A. Pierce Jr. (JuJu) & Family. Message from Lucille for all her Loved Ones left behind. "Merry Christmas from Heaven." As I look down from Heaven, on this Christmas day, I'll try to send you little signs, that I never went away. I see you when you're crying, I feel your loss and pain. So hold on to the knowledge, we'll be reunited once again. Even though you miss me, at this special time of year, the greatest gift you'll give me, is your smile, instead of tears. So when Christmas starts without me, know we're not apart. For every time you think of me, I'm with you in your hearts. Forever in your hearts, as you are in mine. Lucille