Lucille M. Pierce August 14, 1947 - August 22, 2014 Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother & sister. Sending Happy Birthday wishes to The Love Of My Life who resides in Heaven. This marks the 6th birthday we had to celebrate apart after celebrating your previous 48 together. May the Angels and Your Loved Ones there sing the most joyous chorus of "Happy Birthday" to you from all your Loved Ones here. "Happy Birthday In Heaven" Your birthday brings back memories, of laughter and of tears. Of all the celebrations held, throughout your previous years. As you're now watching over me, I hope you can see. How much those memories we made, will always mean to me. I'll always cherish times we had, and smile just at the thought. I hope you know the magnitude, of joy your life here brought. On holidays and birthdays, it's so hard to be apart. Like every day that falls between, your memory fills my heart. You're with me now where ever I go, you're part of all I do. I'll celebrate your special day, and the gift of knowing you. Time slips by and life goes on, but from our hearts you're never gone. We think about you always, we talk about you too. We have so many memories but we wish we still had you. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain, but you're forever in my heart until we meet again. Sending My Everlasting Love, JuJu. (Everett A. Pierce Jr.) Message for all My Loved Ones I can't be with today. "If I could write from Heaven this is what I'd say, please don't miss me too much, I'm with you throughout your day. You may not see or hear me, but if you're quiet and still, you may just feel my presence; because in Heaven, there is free will. Don't worry for the day, it will come and go as planned. Enjoy each moment you are given, keep worry from your hand. Keep sorrow to a minimum, for if Heaven you could see, you'd know I'm Safe and Happy, I did not cease to be. Moments in time are brief, until we'll be together again, as Eternity lasts Forever, our lives, they have no end." I am Always with you! Love you all Forever, Lucille







