Lucille B. "Cookie" Newton, age 85, of Bethel, CT passed away peacefully Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Danbury Hospital after a short illness. She was the beloved wife of David W. Newton, Sr.

She was born in Danbury, CT, October 8, 1933, daughter of the late Leo and Anna Radlow, and was a graduate of Danbury High School, class of 1951. In 1994, she retired after 35 years from the Barden Corporation as a supervisor. In the early years, Cookie loved to spend much of her time reading, cooking or playing cards. She was most loved for her chocolate cake. She also loved to travel with her husband and loved their time spent in Hawaii.

In addition to her husband of 65 years, she is survived by daughter: Susan Newton Kessler and her husband Edward; sons: David W. Newton, Jr., Mark Newton and his wife Margaret; grandchildren: Matthew Kessler and his wife Katie, and Chella Wolfe; brother: Leo Radlow; brother-in-law: Kenneth Newton and his wife Erika, as well as multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters and (their husbands) brothers-in-law: Mathilda Valuzzo and her husband George, Helen Cole and her husband Foster, Francis Mrozinski and her husband Carl and Alice Palumbo.

A memorial Service will take place at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 95 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT Friday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. There are no calling hours.

Published in News Times on Feb. 27, 2019