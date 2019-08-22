|
|
Lucille M. Pierce August 14, 1947 - August 22, 2014 Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother & sister. In Loving Memory Of My Soulmate In Heaven Always in my heart. Always on my mind. Loving you endlessly. For 5 years now I've struggled with your loss, as have all your Loved Ones here. Our lives were changed forever, My Honey, the moment you left us here. You left us with Loving memories and your Love to guide us through. We long for your words of wisdom and your encouragement too. To see your smile and to be able to hold you would bring to our hearts the greatest joy and satisfaction. I know that God will bring us all back together again. Till then may our Loving thoughts bring great joy to you. You're always in my thoughts, each and every day, and the pain in my heart will never go away. You were my life, the source of all that was dearest to me. Our Love and the family we created will last for an eternity. May all the Love felt for you here, swell in your heart today. Forever Yours My Soulmate with Love Everlasting, JuJu (Everett A. Pierce Jr.) Message from Heaven to My Loved Ones. "As I sit in heaven and watch you everyday, I try to let you know with signs I never went away. I hear you when you're laughing, and watch you as you sleep. I even place my arms around you to calm you as you weep. I see you wish the days away, begging to have me home, so I try to send you signs so you know you are not alone. Don't feel guilty that you have life that was denied me, Heaven is truly beautiful, just you wait and see. So live your life, laugh again, enjoy yourself, be free, then I know with every breath you take you'll be taking one for me." All My Love and Best Wishes for your lives, Lucille.