Lucille Pierce

LUCILLE M. PIERCE August 14, 1947 - August 22, 2014 Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother & sister. Today's the 6th anniversary of the day we lost you. And for a time it felt as though our lives ended too. Though we're full of sadness that you're no longer here. Your influence still guides us through every tear. But loss has taught me many things, not all of which I wanted to learn. Grief, I've learned, is really LOVE. It's all the Love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent Love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in the that hallow part of your chest. Grief is just LOVE with no place to go. This is the legacy we have from you. You taught us Love and how to fight, You gave us strength, you gave us might. A stronger person would be hard to find, and in heart, you were always kind. You fought for us all in one way or another, not just as a wife not just as a mother. For all of us you gave your best, your Love in our hearts, we'll eternally possess. What we shared will never die, it lives within my heart till the day I die. Bringing strength and comfort till we're together again. Eternally yours, JuJu. (Everett A. Pierce Jr.) Message from Lucille to all My Loved Ones left behind. Whispers From Heaven. When I left this world without you I know it made you blue. Your tears fell so freely, I watched; I know this is true. While you were weeping, days after I passed away. While all was silent within me, I saw you kneel and pray. From this wonderful place called Heaven, where all my pain is gone. I send a gentle breeze to whisper, "My Loved Ones, please go on." The peace that I've found here goes far beyond compare. No rain, no clouds, no suffering; just LOVE everywhere. You need not be troubled, just stay close to God in prayer. Someday we'll be reunited. My Love, His Love surrounds you always, Everywhere!







