Lucy A. Critelli
Lucy A. Critelli, 94, of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frank Critelli.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury, CT with the Rev. David Franklin, officiating.
Due to cemetery regulations and state requirements, those attending are asked to remain in their cars.
For further information or a complete obituary, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 3, 2020.