Lucy A. Critelli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy A. Critelli
Lucy A. Critelli, 94, of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frank Critelli.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury, CT with the Rev. David Franklin, officiating.
Due to cemetery regulations and state requirements, those attending are asked to remain in their cars.
For further information or a complete obituary, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Peter Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved