Lula Lammie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lula Mae Lammie
Lula Mae Lammie, 76, of Danbury, sister of Dorothea Hollins, Mary Ann Hollins, Mildred Spruill, LT Hollins, Gerald R. Hollins and Chester L. Hollins, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside funeral service and interment will take place in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury, with Elder Henry N. White of the New Bethel Church of God officiating. A Celebration of Life will be announced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Wooster Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Lula Mae. I worked with her at Nestles and she was truly a hard worker and a sweet person.
Laurie Kaiser
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved