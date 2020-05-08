Lula Mae Lammie
Lula Mae Lammie, 76, of Danbury, sister of Dorothea Hollins, Mary Ann Hollins, Mildred Spruill, LT Hollins, Gerald R. Hollins and Chester L. Hollins, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside funeral service and interment will take place in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury, with Elder Henry N. White of the New Bethel Church of God officiating. A Celebration of Life will be announced.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 8, 2020.