Lydia Pensa

Lydia Pensa, 74, passed away July 17, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was a retired teacher, having spent most of her career teaching English at Ridgefield High School, as well as volunteering her time to help produce and do makeup for many great RHS musicals. She is survived by her son, Seth. Her ashes will be scattered on her family's property in upstate NY. She was generous, smart, and the best mother anyone could want. She will be missed beyond words.



