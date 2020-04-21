|
Lydia J. Yaglenski
On April 19, 2020 Lydia J. Yaglenski, 100, went to Heaven peacefully following a brief illness.
Lydia was one of 12 children born in Scranton, PA to Frank and Antoinette (Kulesa) Snopkowski, a tough coal miner and his industrious wife whom she most admired.
Married to William Yaglenski at the age of 17, they moved to Danbury to start their family and build their business Bill's Auto Body Shop.
Lydia worked at American Radionics for many years before retiring. She was a loyal Republican and a fixture in local politics, a former member of the Republican Town Committee and the 70's tax group ETA. She was a delegate at many Conventions and was proud to have attended Ronald Reagan's Inauguration. Lydia fundraised for Datahr and was a member of the Danbury Fair Rent Commission and Parking Ticket Commission.
Throughout her life, Lydia met and made many friends and always will be remembered for kidding around with everyone she met. Lydia was fiercely independent and insisted on living in her own home. She was always full of life and had amazing energy. If you were fortunate enough to know her, you would agree she looked and acted like someone 20 years younger, even in her final days. Lydia was very proud of her Polish heritage and let everyone know it. She was well known for her amazing baked goods, especially her cream puffs. Lydia was a talented seamstress, designer, decorator, gardener, cook and an inspiration to us all.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lydia was predeceased by six brothers, Joe (Millie), Stanley (Charlotte), Felix (Peggy), Walter (Helen), Alec and John (Angie) Snopkowski, and four sisters; Mary (Frank) Peters, Helen (Tom) Dziadkowicz, Alice(Rick) Reiske and Frances (George) Kenny, as well as her son-in-law Robert Natale, daughter in law Margaret Shields Yaglenski and granddaughter-in-law Jodi Edelstein Natale.
Lydia is survived by her son John Yaglenski of Fairfax, VA, her daughter Jean Natale of Danbury, 5 grandchildren, Deborah, Robert, Ryan (Tom O'Donnell) and Randy (Maureen) Natale and Christian Yaglenski; 4 great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Nathan and Daniel Natale and Jordyn Strati, and by her incredible older sister Tessie Miklaszewski and numerous nieces and nephews who considered her the family matriarch and will greatly miss her.
The family would especially like to thank Visiting Nurse Erin and her team for taking such great care of Lydia. Thank you for all the incredible work you do.
A Celebration of Life will be planned during Lydia's birthday month of July.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 22, 2020