Lynn G. Rogowski
Lynn G. Rogowski, 86, of Southbury, formerly of Ridgefield and Danbury, wife of the late Robert A. "Bob" Rogowski, died on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Danbury Hospital.
Mrs. Rogowski was born in Winthrop, Maine, November 14, 1932, the daughter of Floyd and Leena (Cook) Goding. She attended schools in Maine and upon her graduation from high school relocated to California to take up a career in acting.
During her time in California, she met her future husband as he attended Northrop Aeronautical Engineering Institute in Hawthorne, CA and after his graduation, Lynn and Bob returned to the East Coast.
Mrs. Rogowski was employed with the Barden Corporation retiring in 1997 as a supervisor after thirty five years of service.
She was an accomplished artist and sculptor and belonged to the Brush and Pencil Club of Southbury.
Mrs. Rogowski is survived by three daughters, Debra L. Rogowski of Leominster, MA, Sandy Rogowski Cornfield and her husband Steve of Naples, FL, and Cheryl A. Panzica of Southbury; two sons, Robert C. Rogowski and his wife, Lori of Danbury, James A. Rogowski and his wife JoAnn of New Milford. There are also 8 grandchildren, Jennifer & Donna McNerney, T.J. and James Panzica, Michael and Sarah Rogowski, Justin and Jason Rogowski and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private. The family requests that no flowers be sent, but a small contribution in Lynn's memory may be made to the or to a .
Published in News Times on Sept. 8, 2019