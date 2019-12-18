|
Lynn D. Hajjar
Lynn D. Hajjar, 73, of Danbury, beloved mother of Jason W. Iannacone, flew to the heavens upon butterfly wings Saturday evening, December 14, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving son, and family.
Lynn was born in Danbury, November 20, 1946, a daughter of Albert and Irma (Kaiser) Hajjar. She attended Danbury schools and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1964.
A bookkeeper, she was employed for many years with the former Emil J. Morey and Associates Real Estate Agency of Danbury and later with New England Carpet Company of Brookfield.
For many years, Lynn was a volunteer with the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon, enjoyed gardening, the beauty of monarch butterflies, Foxwoods, loved the color yellow and most especially was a person with an infectious smile, personality, and laugh. Lynn lived, loved and shared life.
She will be sorely missed.
In addition to her son Jason Iannacone of Danbury, she is survived by a sister, Karen Hajjar Ehrlich and her husband Michael of Brookfield; two brothers, Richard "Dick" Hajjar and his wife Susan of The Villages, FL and Gregory Hajjar of Bristol; a niece, Kristi Wilkenloh and her husband Michael and their children Jami and Kelsi of Ridgefield.
The family extends many thanks and gratitude to Regional Hospice of Danbury, Social Worker Nadine, Nurse Angela, and loving Aid Nancy.
With love, a special thank you to Kurt Hohenstein, Renee Iannacone, and Alan Hawley.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation and/or .
The family will receive family and friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Avenue, Danbury on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 P.M.
Published in News Times on Dec. 19, 2019