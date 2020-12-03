Lynn Nespoli Lewis

Newtown, CT: Lynn Nespoli Lewis, age 48, passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2020, at Yale University Hospital. Lynn was the beloved wife of Allan for 24 years, and mother to Derrick, Gina, and Victoria, who were her everything. Lynn was born in Bridgeport, CT, on July 8, 1972, daughter of Louis and Lenore Nespoli.

Lynn is survived by her sister, Lori Nespoli of Seymour, CT, and brother, Marc (Clare) Nespoli of Southbury, CT; brothers-in-law Donald Lewis of Southbury, CT, and Michael (Sandy) of New Milford, CT. Lynn was absolutely adored by her nieces and nephews Gianna Nespoli; Cate and Matthew Nespoli; Heather Esposito and Carl Lewis; and Chris, Garrett, and Nikki Lewis. She is also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Lynn was predeceased by father-in-law Donald Lewis and mother-in-law Nancy Lewis of Newtown.

Lynn graduated from Newtown High School in 1990, and then went on to receive her Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Elementary Education from Western Connecticut State University. She worked in the Newtown Public Schools for over five years, and St. Rose of Lima School for many years prior. Lynn was a true "Newtowner," a part of the fabric of the community as a mom, wife, teacher, and friend to so many. She also served as youth cheer coach, and as an instructor at the Lathrop School of Dance for over 30 years.

As a devoted wife and mother, Lynn was very active with her children and encouraged them to excel in everything they did - never missing an opportunity to tell her children how proud she was of them. She celebrated everything they did, no matter how big or small, and always put others before herself, without a second thought. Her children and husband were greeted by a smile and a "good morning" every day of their life. Between cheer, softball, volleyball, dancing and baseball, she always found a way to make sure she was there to cheer them on. There wasn't a Dr. Seuss Birthday celebration with Green Eggs and Ham that she didn't miss for her children, with the Birthday Balloon Fairy being her signature celebration. It was a unique, magical tradition, passed along to all her nieces and nephews as they wake up each year on their birthdays. If anyone could write a book on 'How to Be The Best Mom Ever," it would have been Lynn. Nothing was more important than family.

To everyone, Lynn was known for her forever upbeat personality and her infectious laugh, always seeing the good in everyone. Her big smile lit up a room, dance stage, cheer mat and playing field. Her father once remarked that were she ever to confront a brick wall of an obstacle in life, she would simply smile, and the wall would fall down. Lynn's house was a home, always a destination for Sunday pasta dinners, holidays, summer barbeques, cookie making parties, and really any or no reason for friends and family to get together. An expert in crafts and cooking, her apple pie, potato croquettes, eggplant, chocolate cake, and strawberry shortcake were all legendary. There was no gathering too large, and no vacation she wouldn't take. Lynn truly believed in living every moment to its fullest, and we will always remember her for that. She will be forever loved, and forever missed.

A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at HONAN FUNERAL HOME, 58 Main Street, in Newtown. Visitors are asked to wear masks and physical distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Wednesday, her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local animal shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store