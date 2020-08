In Loving Memory Of My wife: Lynn 1950 - 2014 I think the friendly hills we loved so dearly you and I, will miss us as the streaming color fades from sunset sky. The trees will bend above our little path, and whisper low of all the quiet loveliness and peace we used to know. And they will dream that we are lonely too, since paths must sever. They cannot know that you walk by my side. Forever, ever. Love always, John







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store