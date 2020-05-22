Lynn E. White

NEW MILFORD- Lynn E. White, 55, of New Milford Connecticut, passed away on May 13, 2020 at Danbury Hospital.

Lynn was born in September of 1964 in New York. She grew up in New City, NY and graduated from Ramapo High School in 1982. She moved to Connecticut in 1989 and spent the past 9 years working at Cartus as a contract administrator. Lynn was a devoted mother to her four children, who influenced every decision of her life. She enjoyed yoga, meditation, reading, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Lynn's generosity, free spirit and unwavering optimism will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Thompson; her companion, Dave Marcinek; her children Derek (Nicole), Alexis (Colton), Katrina (Eddie), Clint (Julia) and step-daughter, Natalia; brother, Nick Thompson (Mary); nephew, Nicholas and nieces, Samantha and Kaylee. She was predeceased by her father, Nick Thompson.

A. Cassidy's Cremation Service has care of Lynn and her Family. Due to current events, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be sent to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (SWT) 25283 Cabot Rd. Suite: 101, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 or New Milford Animal Welfare Society (AWS), 8 Dodd Rd., New Milford, CT 06776.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store