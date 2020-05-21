Lynne Smith Miano
1938 - 2020
Lynne Smith Miano
Lynne Smith Miano, beautiful and beloved wife to Richard, loving mother to Andrea and Mark, passed away at her home in Bridgewater, CT, on Wednesday, May 20th. Lynne suffered a heartbreaking two-year period of mental and physical decline inflicted on her by dementia and complicated in recent months by an inability to visit doctors during the coronavirus outbreak.
Lynne was born December 29, 1938, in Pittsburgh, PA, after her mother was labor induced due to an approaching snowstorm. Forever after Lynne rued the fact that three more days of blissful incubation would have made her an entire year younger. Throughout her life, Lynne spread immense joy, warmth, and kindness to family, friends, and the community at large.
Lynne graduated from Northwestern University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Pathology. While there she was crowned Homecoming Queen, was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority, and met Richard, who on their first date predicted they would one day be married. After just seven more dates over two-and-a-half years, they wed in Chicago, IL.
Lynne and Richard lived in Manhattan and Roslyn, Long Island, before settling in Bridgewater in 1972. Lynne and Richard bought a second home in Washington, DC, to spend more time with their four grandchildren.
All of Lynne's homes were happy and inviting places, decorated with her oil and pastel paintings, lit with her incandescent dimpled smile, and warmed by her daily piano playing and singing. At the end of almost every dinner party or family gathering, usually at the urging of Richard, Lynne would do an a cappella rendition of "Summertime," "O mio babbino caro," or other show tunes and arias.
Lynne loved anything and everything to do with horses. Over the years, she was a show jumper, dressage equestrian, fox hunter, and all-around Hippomaniac. Her car smelled of leather tack and the backseat always had a riding helmet, a bag of carrots or box of sugar cubes, and a buzzing horsefly. Over the years, Lynne also doted upon the many dogs she and Richard had as companions.
Throughout their marriage, Lynne and Richard took extensive trips to Africa, South America, and Europe. Highlights of their travels include two safaris in Kenya, and six weeks touring Italy, France, and England. Their favorite destination in recent years was the Isle of Capri, where they traveled with the entire family in 2018 to celebrate Richard's 80th birthday and their 55-years of marriage.
Lynne was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's Parish in Brookfield, CT, and a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Washington, DC. Besides her husband and children, Lynne is survived by her sister, Susan Russell, brother-in-law, Louis Miano, son-in-law, Kevin Hodges, daughter-in-law, Aparna Miano, as well as her grandchildren: Drew and Claire Hodges, Ravi and Milan Miano.
The Miano family is grateful to Regional Hospice of Danbury and its many incredible, caring workers who provided physical, emotional, and spiritual help to Lynne and the family during her final stage of life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your own local hospice.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.

Published in Danbury News Times on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
