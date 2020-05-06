Mabel Pope
Mabel B. (Joyce) Pope
Brewster, New York – Mrs. Mabel Berta (Joyce) Pope, age 93, of Brewster, died May 3, 2020. She was the widow of Walter Mrozinski and Lloyd Pope.
Mrs. Pope was born April 28, 1927 in Brookfield daughter of the late Ralph Northrop Joyce and Alice Viola (Alaby) Joyce and worked for many years as a Secretary before her retirement, formerly worked at the Brookfield Post Office and was a longtime member of the First Assembly of God in Brookfield.
Mrs. Pope is survived by her daughter-in-law: Marisar Mrozinski and several nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her son: Daniel Mrozinski and her siblings: Ralph Joyce, Laurna Joyce Barnum and May Joyce Cobill.
Private funeral services and burial in Central Cemetery in Brookfield will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield is in charge of arrangements.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com

Published in Danbury News Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
