|
|
Madeleine G. Lavigne
Madeleine G. Lavigne, age 91, beloved wife of the late Rosaire Lavigne, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 surrounded by her children and family. Madeleine was born August 19, 1928 in Coaticook, Québec, Canada. She came to the United States in 1955 with her husband Rosaire and settled in Bridgeport, Connecticut where they raised their four children.
Madeleine was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed her family more than anything.
Madeleine is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Michelle and Michel Clairoux of North Hatley, Quebec, Réal & Elena Lavigne of Shelton, Joanne and Peter Verderosa of Bethel, and Denise McInerney of Norwalk, her 11 grandchildren and their spouses, Vincent, Emilie, Sarah and Eric, Michael and Danny, Lauryn and Jared, Nicholas and Jenn, Christina, Daniel, Meghan, Jimmy and Patrick and her 5 great-grandchildren, Lillian, Noah, Charlotte, Olivia and Jamie. In addition, she leaves her sisters Raymonde, Blanche and Denise and her brothers Bernard and Yvon and many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Madeleine was predeceased in death by her parents, Aldei and Antoinette Boivin; her sisters Therese, Monique and Huguette; and her brothers, Réal and Guy.
Family and friends will be received at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, Bethel on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at the direction of the family.
For a full length obituary and online condolences, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 13, 2020