|
|
Madeline M. Aragones
Madeline (Sis) Margaret Aragones RN, passed away in Newtown on April 28, 2020, joining her husband Johnny who passed by her side just days before. More than a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend; Sis was the go to gal her whole life through. A natural Mom not only to her three boys but also to many co-workers and patients throughout her years as a Geriatric Psychiatric Nurse at Fairfield Hills, where she met and worked with her husband Dr. John Aragones. Sis continued as a Caregiver and Mentor at Ashlar of Newtown (now Newtown Rehabilitation and HealthCare) as RN Supervisor and then returned to Fairfield Hills and throughout her career was always happy to listen to ideas, problems and stories or just hold a hand. She also was an Early Childhood Nurse and helped with nursing requirements and health care advice for Merry Hill Daycare and the Wesley Learning Center during their early years.
Born and raised with her sister Betty and brothers, Bill and Al, in Carmel, NY on August 3, 1937 to her loving parents Albert and Madeline Martinez. Sis went on to graduate from The Danbury School of Nursing (Western CT State) in 1957. She soon went to work at Fairfield Hills in Newtown where she met her beloved Johnny and they were married on December 12, 1958.
They lived on the hospital grounds for many years raising their son's until retirement when they moved to Boggs Hill Rd and then in the last few years to Maplewood.
She always kept herself busy with cooking, reading, knitting and sewing but it was her family that mattered most and boy did they really enjoy her hugs, her stories & her baking! She was the glue that held the family together supporting each and every one and their families and friends - truly caring for all, she will be sorely missed.
Sis is survived by her three sons: Jonathan (Jon) New Milford, CT; John (Jack) of New Fairfield, CT and wife Mary, granddaughters Sara and Samantha and husband Evan and great-grandson Henry; and James of Clifton Park, NY, and wife Amy and grandchildren Jacob, Jillian and Joseph as well as her brothers Bill and Al and many loving nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made to Arthritis National Research Foundation https://curearthritis.org/donation/ , the Newtown United Methodist Church Missions https://www.umcmission.org/give-to-mission. Or just give someone a hug today with Sis in mind. All services and interment in Raymond Hill Cemetery, Carmel , NY will be private. A celebration of Sis's and Johnny's life will be held in the future. Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Streeet, Newtown has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit www.honanfh.com
Published in News Times on May 1, 2020