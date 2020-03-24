|
|
Madeline Mongillo
Madeline Cecilia Gebert Mongillo died peacefully March 19, 2020 at Glen Hill Nursing in Danbury CT.
Madeline was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and wife. One of her greatest joys in life was caring for her grandchildren as they grew. Madeline still enjoyed reminiscing about the hours spent playing on the floor with her grandchildren. Always ready with a listening ear, she was patient, kind and loved to reminisce about the years of her girlhood growing up in Danbury, CT. She was an avid movie buff, and knew the lines from many of the old movies by heart. Anyone who knew her enjoyed knowing a beautiful lady full of grace and good character, a beautiful smile and strong spirit. She was also known far and wide as a wonderful cook, who willingly and lovingly shared her family recipes, especially her ravioli recipe.
She was employed by Grolier's, and in her retirement years she settled in Florida and enjoyed the wonderful lifestyle there.
Madeline was born in Danbury, CT, on March 11, 1932 to the late Lena and Walter Gebert. Her siblings Henry Gebert, and Lorraine Sutter predeceased her. Madeline was the wife of the late Nicholas Mongillo Sr. Madeline lived to see many changes to the town she loved and grew up in.
Madeline will be sadly missed by her son Nicholas Mongillo Jr. and Lou Ann den Dekker of Jupiter, FL. Her daughter Donna Kerber of Bethel CT, and grandchildren, Tony Kerber, Maclayne Mongillo, Nicole Intrieri, and her husband Frank, and her great-grandson Frankie. Her older brother Walter Gebert will also sadly miss her.
Madeline will joyfully join her grandson Jason Kerber in Heaven.
We thank all those at Glen Hill Nursing that cared well for her for the past five years, and we have hearts of gratitude for Hospice of Danbury who took such good care of her. We are so grateful for the two extraordinary times that Hospice came to care for mom, bringing her the special attention and care that added true richness to her life.
No Services will be held.
Donations to Hospice of Danbury would be appreciated. To light a candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 25, 2020